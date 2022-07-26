Abu Dhabi: Middle East’s largest aquarium welcomes first-ever summer camp

Abu Dhabi: The National Aquarium, the largest in the Middle East region, welcomes children to its first-ever summer camp.

Children aged 5 to 13 can participate in an edutainment program that will include a combination of physical, engaging and brain-enriching activities.

As per the Gulf News report, the camp will run on weekdays until August 26. Participants will grow their own beans, observe tiny creatures under professional microscopes, and sort trash into recyclables and non-recyclables through fun games.

In addition, campers will get the chance to interact with the animals and birds residing in the aquarium, discover litter in the stomachs of sea turtles, and receive 101 animal training from the same qualified animal trainers.

The National Aquarium is located in Abu Dhabi city’s Al Qana area. Its summer camp is priced at Dh199 per day, and Dh795 per week, for each participant.