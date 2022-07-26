Abu Dhabi: Middle East’s largest aquarium welcomes first-ever summer camp

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 26th July 2022 10:59 pm IST
Abu Dhabi: Middle East's largest aquarium welcomes first-ever summer camp
Children will learn how to spot litter in a sea turtle's stomach, among many other activities at summer camp. (Photo: Gulf News)

Abu Dhabi: The National Aquarium, the largest in the Middle East region, welcomes children to its first-ever summer camp.

Children aged 5 to 13 can participate in an edutainment program that will include a combination of physical, engaging and brain-enriching activities.

Also Read
Abu Dhabi: Largest aquarium in the Middle East opens today

As per the Gulf News report, the camp will run on weekdays until August 26. Participants will grow their own beans, observe tiny creatures under professional microscopes, and sort trash into recyclables and non-recyclables through fun games.

MS Education Academy

In addition, campers will get the chance to interact with the animals and birds residing in the aquarium, discover litter in the stomachs of sea turtles, and receive 101 animal training from the same qualified animal trainers.

Also Read
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi to feature the world’s largest aquarium

The National Aquarium is located in Abu Dhabi city’s Al Qana area. Its summer camp is priced at Dh199 per day, and Dh795 per week, for each participant.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button