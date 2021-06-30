Abu Dhabi: New 12,000 capacity stadium to be ready for T20 world cup



Abu Dhabi: A new cricket stadium in Abu Dhabi has started its renovation and will be ready for the start of the T20 World Cup, and available for use if needed.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be staged in the UAE and Oman due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in India.

The BCCI will remain the hosts of the event, which will now be held in Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground, from October 17 to November 14, 2021.

Eight weeks ago, the Abu Dhabi Cricket began revamping the second of the three ovals on its site. Grass Bbanks were established with the capacity to host about 12,000 people.

Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket was quoted by the National as saying, “The ground – which will be known as the Tolerance Oval – has been upgraded with the goal of improving “the hosting capabilities of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a whole.”

