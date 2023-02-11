Abu Dhabi: Qatar-based Indian wins Big Ticket draw for 2nd time

Abu Dhabi: A Qatar-based Indian expatriate won Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket weekly draw for the second time on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

The winner of the draw Suman Muthaiah Nadar Ragavan has won a Range Rover in this month’s Dream Car raffle draw.

In December 2022, Suman won 1kg of 24-carat gold through the weekly electronic draw.

After he heard about Big Ticket, he started buying tickets and has been doing so every month for the past year.

When he won the gold in December, Ragavan told Big Ticket representatives that he did not expect to win and would invest his winnings in the future of her twin daughters.

In the next draw on March 3, the lucky winner will get 15 million Dirhams (Rs 33,69,28,073). The second prize is one million Dirhams (Rs 2,24,61,871), the third is 100,000 Dirhams (Rs 22,46,071) and the fourth is 50,000 Dirhams (Rs 11,23,035).

Tickets can be purchased online through the Big Ticket website or by visiting the store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.