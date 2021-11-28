Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 rules for events, weddings for safety

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi authorities on Saturday, November 27, 2021, has updated the operating capacity of indoor and outdoor events and weddings in the Emirates, to enhance precautionary measures and protect public health, Abu Dhabi media office reported.

The operating capacity of indoor events has increased to 80 per cent. Entry to indoor events requires attendees to show a green pass and a negative RT-PCR test result received within 96 hours.

Attendees at indoor events must also undertake an EDE scan via a hand-held device at public entry points and wear a mask.

For outdoor events, the attendees must wear a mask and show a green pass on the Al-Hosn app.

The maximum operating capacity of wedding halls is 60 per cent. However, the number of guests should not exceed 100 for indoor halls, 300 for open-air wedding venues, and 60 for weddings hosted at home.

Meanwhile, UAE recorded 68 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the country’s overall count to 741,858.