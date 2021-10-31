Abu Dhabi updates entry requirements for events in view of COVID-19

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi authorities have updated entry requirements for events and exhibitions, including those related to business, entertainment and sports, effective from Sunday, October 31, 2021, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported on Saturday.

The updated entry requirement was announced by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“People attending events and exhibitions in Abu Dhabi will have to present a negative PCR test result with 96-hour validity along with their Al Hosn Green Pass,” ADMO said in a statement.

“Attendees must also commit to wearing face masks,” the media office added.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated entry requirements for events and exhibitions, including those related to business, entertainment and sport, effective Sunday, 31 October 2021. pic.twitter.com/SqoT0HPVTQ — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) October 30, 2021

The update, which is essentially an easing of previous restrictions, comes as the UAE is making great strides against the COVID-19 pandemic, with less than 100 new cases reported per day for the past two weeks.

Earlier on October 26, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) had updated the travel protocol of UAE citizens, travelling to countries on the travel curbs list.

The new update allows citizens, who have received the full doses of the approved Covid-19 vaccines, to travel.