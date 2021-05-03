Abu Dhabi updates travel procedures for vaccinated citizens, residents

Abu Dhabi has revised the travel procedure regarding mandatory screening and quarantine requirements for vaccinated people who are either UAE citizens or residents of the emirate. The new rules are effective from May 3.

Under the new procedure, immunized travellers from the “green list” countries will have to take a PCR test on arrival and on the sixth day, without the need for quarantine.

Immunized travellers from other countries must undergo a PCR test upon arrival, then a quarantine for five days, and a second PCR test four days after arrival.

This protocol applies to all vaccinated UAE citizens and residents of the UAE in Abu Dhabi who have received their second vaccine dose at least 28 days ago, as documented in the vaccine report on the Al-Hosn app.

Meanwhile, non- vaccinated citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi traveling from ‘green’ countries must take a PCR test when they arrive without the need for a quarantine, as well as two PCR tests sixth and 12th day.

Those arriving from other countries must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for ten days and take another PCR test on day eight.

As per the current green list issued by authorities in Abu Dhabi, effective April 25, it includes the following 23 destinations:

Australia, Bhutan, Brunei, China, Cuba, Greenland, Hong Kong (SAR), Iceland, Israel, Japan, Mauritius, Morocco, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan (ROC), Tajikistan, United Kingdom, and Uzbekistan