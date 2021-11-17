Abuse of prescription medicines as intoxicants by youngsters

Hyderabad: There are growing incidents of prescription medicines being used as intoxicants by the city youths. The easy availability of these medicines is leading to their growing misuse.

These youngsters use cough syrups and tranquilizers prescribed for psychological disorders. The unregulated use of these medicines by youngsters can prove fatal for their health.

These medicines lead to an increase in sleep and the person remains in a state of drowsiness.

The medical shop owners say that they do not sell these medicines without doctors’ prescriptions.

But there are those who take the medical shops on lease and do not follow the rules and regulations and sell these medicines without a prescription.

The Health Department must impose strict control on medical shops that these medicines should not be sold to the youngsters unless they produce prescriptions.

It is high time for the Drugs Control Department to keep a tab on those medical shops which are selling cough syrups and tranquilizers in unusually large quantities.