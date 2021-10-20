Abuses against Chief Minister unacceptable: Andhra DGP

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang on Wednesday said that abusive language against a constitutional authority like the chief minister is unacceptable.

He said the kind of vulgar language used by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson against the chief minister led to an unfortunate reaction on Tuesday in the form of attacks on TDP offices.

Stating that action will be taken as per law, the police chief claimed that the law and order situation in the state was completely under control.

“There is rule of law in the state. Some may try to disrupt law and order but the police are well prepared. Law and order will be maintained,” he said at a news conference dismissing TDP allegations of a breakdown in law and order.

Alleged supporters of ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Tuesday attacked TDP’s central office in Amaravati in an apparent reaction to abusive words used by TDP spokesperson Pattabhi Ram against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The statement made by the spokesperson was not a casual statement. Such abusive and vulgar language was never used before against a constitutional authority. You cannot abuse the President, Prime Minister, courts, judges and chief minister,” the DGP said, adding that it was not a slip of tongue as the TDP leader repeatedly used the abusive word at the press conference.

Replying to a question about attacks on TDP offices, he said definitely it was not in the right spirit. “We were caught unaware by the kind of reaction the use of abusive language evoked amongst a section of the society,” he said.

The DGP dismissed the allegation by TDP that he did not respond to phone calls when the party’s central office was being attacked. He said he received a WhatsApp call when he was attending a police parade and because the band was playing he could not hear what the person on the other side was saying.

He also denied that SP and local police station also did not respond. The police chief said action will be taken as per law of the land against those involved.

Sawang said what happened on Tuesday was the result of allegations made over the last one month after the seizure of nearly 3,000 kg heroin at Mundra Port in Gujarat.

He said despite police and even the central agencies clarifying that the drugs haul had no connection with Andhra Pradesh except the Vijayawada address, some people continued making allegations which vitiated the atmosphere.

“We had been saying that it is not correct to make allegations but even then allegations continued in high-pitch manner vitiating the atmosphere. If you see the pattern, yesterday it peaked and crossed all limits,” he added.