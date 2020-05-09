ABVP opposes hike in PG medical fees

Hyderabad: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday strongly opposed the hike in PG Medical and Dental education fee and demanded an immediate rollback.

In a statement, ABVP State Secretary, Amla Kiran condemning the back door method used by the Government to enhance the medical education fees he alleged that the hike in fees would affect the poor and the middle classes badly. The hike was nearly a hundred percent and exorbitant which was beyond the reach of the poor and the middle classes, he said.

Strongly opposing this hike the ABVP State Secretary said that even as the State was grappling with COVID19 the Government used backdoor methods to introduce the GO that too which was backdated April 14, 2020, and released on May 4, 2020.

He alleged that the counseling started on May 5 itself leaving very little scope for students to either make alternate arrangements for the money or to oppose the GO, he alleged.

The ABVP Secretary alleged that it appears that the Government deliberately issued GO on May 4 and started counseling on May 5 with an aim to remove meritorious students from counseling and push them to private medical colleges as they will not be in a position to pay the hiked up fees.

Against 3to 5 Lakh the fees have been hiked to 7 to 7.5 lakh in addition to which they also have to pay two-year bank guarantee which amounts to 21 lakh totally including annual fees. At this rate how can the poor and middle classes afford such huge amounts he argued.

They alleged that even as the State was grappling with COVID-19 the Government has unjustified the PG Medical practitioners.

The ABVP State Secretary demanded immediate rollback of the fees and to take back the GO. They warned that if the Government does not roll back the fee they would chalk out a program of action.

Ratna Chotrani

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.