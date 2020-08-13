ABVP seeks SAU re-conduct entrance test for those facing tech snags

New Delhi, Aug 13 : The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanded that the South Asian University (SAU) again conduct its entrance test for those students who faced technical snags while appearing in the online mode of examination on Thursday.

The RSS-affiliated student body has submitted a memorandum in this regard to SAU’s Acting President, Prof Ranjan Kumar Mohanty.

The memorandum was submitted after the student organisation observed dissatisfaction among many aspirants who expressed their angst on social media, and also commented on the varsity’s official Facebook page, said ABVP Delhi unit’s media in-charge Ashutosh.

SAU conducted its online entrance exams on August 12 and 13 in centre-based and proctored modes.

The ABVP claimed that the students who took the entrance tests at home, in the proctored mode, faced numerous technical issues.

“Some aspirants taking the exams in proctored mode could not even log in, while the portal shut down for many others, way before the expiry of the allotted time. We demand that the exams be conducted again for students who appeared in proctored mode and faced such technical issues,” ABVP’s Delhi state Secretary Sidharth Yadav.

He called on the university admission to take steps for quick redressal of students’ grievances so that no meritorious and deserving student is stripped of one important year.

“Students have registered their protests and grievances in large numbers over the technical issues faced by them during the proctored mode of exams. ABVP stands firm against any step that excludes any student from any educational step in an unfair manner. We hope that the University will take cognisance of our demands and quickly move to accept them and bring relief to the students,” Yadav added.

Source: IANS

