ABVP writes to NTA demanding inquiry into alleged paper leak

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th September 2020 10:07 pm IST
ABVP writes to NTA demanding inquiry into alleged paper leak

New Delhi, Sep 12 : The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has written to the Director-General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) demanding an inquiry into the allegations of paper leak of the DUET LLB exam conducted on September 9.

While it was strictly mandated that no phones or cameras were allowed inside the examination hall, screenshots of exact questions that were asked in the examination have been shared across the internet, including on Whatsapp groups and Twitter. Neither NTA nor DU has officially released the examination paper yet, but these screenshots have been in circulation since right after the examination.

READ:  Kangana's corona sample fails, another to be drawn

ABVP has asked the NTA to carry out a thorough inquiry into this matter and take strict legal action against the examination centre(s) responsible for this leak. ABVP also demanded NTA reconduct the examination if the allegations are found to be true.

“If it is established that paper leak did indeed take place, then the NTA must conduct the DUET LLB examination again, with stricter guidelines in place and operation, so that students get a fair chance at getting admission,” the ABVP stated.

Sidharth Yadav, State Secretary, ABVP Delhi, said that DUET LLB examination is a critical examination, as it decides the course of thousands of students’ future.

READ:  RIL among top 40 of world's most valuable firms, first Indian company to cross $210 billion in m-cap

“The instance of paper leak in an examination of such standard, being conducted by NTA, brings disgrace to both DU and NTA. To maintain the sanctity of the examination and to ensure that only the deserving students are rewarded, a thorough inquiry must be conducted into the matter and re-examination must be held if the allegations are found true. The allegations on DUET LLB have raised doubts in the minds of all the candidates who have appeared for any DUET examination in 2020,” Yadav added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close