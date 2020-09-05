AC explosion in Bangladesh mosque kills 12, injures 25

Dhaka: At least 12 worshippers, including a child, succumbed to their injuries after six air conditioners exploded in a mosque on the outskirts of Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka.

The blast took place at the mosque in Narayanganj river port town at around 9 pm on Friday.

While 11 worshippers died during treatment on Saturday, a minor boy succumbed to his injuries on Friday, said Dr Samantha Lal Sen, chief of state-run Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s burn unit — National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

He said 25 others are now being treated at the unit, but their condition is “very critical as the burn caused more than 90 per cent damage to their bodies.

Fire officials suspect accumulated gas from a leaking pipeline caused a fire that might have triggered the AC explosion.

“A pipeline of Titas Gas passes beneath the mosque. We are suspecting that gas had leaked from the pipeline and accumulated inside as the windows were closed. The explosion was probably triggered due to sparks when someone tried to switch on or off the ACs or fans,” Narayanganj Fire Service’s Deputy Assistant Director Abdullah Al Arefin was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune.

Witnesses said they found five to six people coming out of the mosque as soon as the blast occurred. Worshipers, most of them severely burnt, were found lying on the floor, according to them, the report said.

Police and fire service departments have launched separate investigations into the incident.

12 people, including a child, have succumbed to their injuries after six air-conditioners exploded at a mosque in Narayanganj’s Fatullah.#Bangladesh #airconditionerblast #montysaiyed#mosque pic.twitter.com/VSRXIPXIei — The Desi Times (@TheDesiTimes) September 5, 2020

12 dead after multiple ACs explode in Narayanganj mosque



12 people, including a child, have succumbed to their injuries after six air-conditioners exploded at a mosque in Narayanganj’s Fatullah.#Narayanganj #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/GWFeTGXOWS — Saif Shamim (@saif_shamim) September 5, 2020

An underground gas pipeline near a mosque exploded during evening prayers outside the capital of Bangladesh, leaving at least 11 worshipers dead#Bangladesh #MosqueBlast https://t.co/UwZUfyWpKu — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) September 5, 2020

🇧🇩At least 11 people have died after they sustained burn injuries in an air conditioner explosion during prayers at a mosque in Narayanganj, #Bangladesh.



🇧🇩#孟加拉国 一清真寺4日晚发生爆炸，已造成至少11人死亡。https://t.co/Wnl8iGmIC1 pic.twitter.com/6wLwIY7ssr — CCTV Asia Pacific (@CCTVAsiaPacific) September 5, 2020

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today directed the authorities concerned to ensure the best treatment for those who suffered burn injuries in the AC explosions at a mosque in Narayanganj #Bangladeshhttps://t.co/MZBpcOwKRu — The Daily Star (@dailystarnews) September 5, 2020

Source: PTI