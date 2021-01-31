AC Milan edges Bologna, Juventus conquers Sampdoria in Serie A

By IANS|   Published: 31st January 2021 9:42 am IST
AC Milan edges Bologna, Juventus conquers Sampdoria in Serie A

Rome, Jan 31 : AC Milan has kept its lead on the table as it edged past Bologna 2-1, while Juventus also wrapped up three points after a 2-0 away victory over Sampdoria in their respective encounters in Serie A.

On Saturday, AC Milan broke the deadlock in the 25th minute as Rafael Leao earned a penalty for the Rossoneri. Zlatan Ibrahimovic saw his attempt parried by Lukasz Skorupsk, but Ante Rebic followed-up to tap in the rebound, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Diavolo won another spot-kick 10 minutes after the interval, and Franck Kessie kept his cool to convert it.

Andrea Poli came off the bench and immediately made an impact as the ex-Milan star fired home in the 81st minute, but it was too late for Bologna to turn the game around.

READ:  Role of AAP in instigating violence exposed: Punjab Cong chief

Milan still leads the table with 46 points, sitting two points clear of Inter Milan who demolished Benevento 4-0 on Saturday as Romelu Lukaku bagged a brace.

Also on Saturday, Federico Chiesa’s opener after great teamwork and Aaron Ramsey’s goal in stoppage time helped Juventus register its fourth consecutive win in all competitions.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 31st January 2021 9:42 am IST
Back to top button