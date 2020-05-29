Academia Sports Village to resume tennis training from June 2

Hyderabad: As the nation is preparing for life after COVID-19 lockdown, athletes, both experienced and youngsters are worried about the lack of training as it may lead to health issues.

Hyderabad-based Academia Sports Village in its bid to help their athletes retain their mental and physical strength has decided to resume their tennis camp from June 2 at Hyderabad Polo and Recreation Centre (HPRC), Aziz Nagar. Sports Village has put in place new regiments in this challenging situation.

The daily training will be conducted in two sessions- morning and evening. “To make the athletes stay flexible, we have introduced basic core exercises: push-ups, planks, crunches, and yoga sessions. We are trying to make groups of three, four athletes so that they can maintain social distance while doing these things,” said Mohammed Shamsuddin, CEO of Academia Sports Village. In addition to the existing programmes, Sports Village aims at conducting a High Voltage Tennis Camp scheduled in September/October.

The camp will be conducted by Sports Village’s regular collaborator and prominent Croatian coach, Duje Tomasovic.

Meanwhile, the Sports Village also aims to set up a scholarship programme for the top-ranked players. Duje expressed optimism that Indian players can grow if a proper system is put in place.

“In our plan, each child will be able to choose the mode of training that suits them well. The age of five to seven is the best to start tennis. India is a much bigger country than Croatia.

There is plenty of talent. We need to start more academies like this and conduct more events to make the children better players,” he said adding his doors are always open to youngsters.

Talking about the programme, Shamsuddin, CEO of the organisation said Sports Village is trying to do their best to rope in world-class coaches from across the world. “Duje has got a wealth of experience as a coach and was in Beijing with the Chinese national team during the Olympics.

He has mentored some of the finest international stars from Croatia and is the head coach of Tennis Club Split from where players like G Ivanusevic, M Ancic, N Pilic, Z Franukovic, J Kostanic, and P Martic rose to fame. Children in Hyderabad will enjoy his training methods,”

