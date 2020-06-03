Academic calendar for Classes 11, 12 released

NEW DELHI: Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank has released an alternative academic calendar for Classes 11 and 12, which has been prepared by the NCERT to ensure unhindered studies of the youngsters amid the coronavirus crisis.

New technology and social media have been given priority while drafting the academic calendar, so as to ensure seamless imparting of education. The academic calendar will be issued on a weekly basis.

English, Hindi, Sanskrit and Urdu languages have at present been included in the academic calendar.

“As many students may not be having mobile phones and Internet connections at their homes or may not be active on the social media, teachers have been asked to instruct the students through SMSes and even phone calls. WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Google Hangout, and Gmail can be used to impart education to the students,” the Minister said.

Academic problems faced by students would also be resolved through audio books and radio programmes.

The academic calendar prepared by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will be broadcast through DTH channels and videoconference with the help of SCERT, state education boards, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

Source: IANS

