ACB arrests T’gana electricity dept engineer for taking bribe

The Anti corruption bureau nabbed a govt employee at TSSPDCL for allegedly accepting a bribe.

By ANI|   Posted by Nikita Venkatesh  |   Published: 16th April 2021 3:30 pm IST
The accused officer Gajawada Manohar (photo-ANI)

Hyderabad: A government employee at Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau in Hyderabad for allegedly accepting and demanding a bribe worth Rs 35,000.

The accused identified as Gajawada Manohar who was working as a Divisional Engineer (Commercial) in Chief General Manager (Commercial) office. He was caught red-handed by the ACB officials on Thursday at his chamber, an official statement said.

The currency was also recovered from the possession of the accused officer. The accused officer has been arrested. He was produced before the court in Hyderabad, it added. Further investigation is underway.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button