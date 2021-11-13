ACB arrests TSSPDCL officer for demanding, accepting bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested an official of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) for taking a bribe amount of Rs 30,000 to do an official favour.

According to the ACB, the accused officer has been identified as Charan Singh. “Accused officer Charan Singh, ADE, Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited, Ibrahimbagh, Hyderabad was caught at his office when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 30,000,” the statement issued by the ACB said.

“The statement further added Bribe was accepted from the complainant L Ravi Kumar to do the official favour i,e for having approved the file pertaining to fixing of transformer and meter at Secretariat colony, Manikonda and to approve the estimation for shifting HT line at Hanuman Nagar, Manikonda,” it said.

The bribe amount of Rs 30,000 was recovered from the possession of the accused officer when the chemical test conducted yielded a positive result.

Charan Singh was arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE as ACB cases, here, it added.