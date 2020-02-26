ACB conducts raids at Ranchi, Dhanbad MCD offices

A+ A-

Ranchi: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday conducted raids at Ranchi Municipal Corporation office, Dhanbad Municipal Corporation office, Ranchi Registry office and Doranda police station over corruption charges.

According to ACB, the department had received a general complaint regarding these departments allegedly being involved in corruption.

The ACB will seize certain documents if found dubious, the officers said.

Further course of action will be decided after investigation.