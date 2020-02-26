menu
search
26 Feb 2020, Wed Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

ACB conducts raids at Ranchi, Dhanbad MCD offices

Posted by shameen Published: February 26, 2020, 5:05 pm IST
ACB conducts raids at Ranchi, Dhanbad MCD offices

Ranchi: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday conducted raids at Ranchi Municipal Corporation office, Dhanbad Municipal Corporation office, Ranchi Registry office and Doranda police station over corruption charges.

According to ACB, the department had received a general complaint regarding these departments allegedly being involved in corruption.

The ACB will seize certain documents if found dubious, the officers said.
Further course of action will be decided after investigation.

Source: ANI
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved