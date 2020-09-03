ACB officials seize 1.5 kg gold ornaments from locker of Tehsildar

The seized ornaments would be deposited in the court of Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Hyderabad.

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 3rd September 2020 11:22 am IST
Telangana: ACB officials seize 1.5 kg gold ornaments from bank locker of Keesara Tehsildar, arrest him

Hyderabad: Gold ornaments worth Rs 57.6 lakhs, were recovered during a search of the locker of Tehsildar, Keesara by the officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The accused officer is arrested and is currently lodged in Central Prison, Chanchalguda, the ACB said in a statement.

According to the ACB, the keys of the bank locker were recovered during the search of the house of the Tehsildar, Erva Balraju Nagaraju on August 14. The keys were found out to be that of a locker in a bank in Alwal, Secunderabad (branch) in the name of one GJ Narender, a relative of the Tehsildar.

During the search of the locker, gold ornaments weighing 1,532 grams worth Rs 57.6 lakhs were found, and the same was seized by the ACB officers.

READ:  COVID cases surge again in T'gana with ramping up of tests

The seized ornaments would be deposited in the court of Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Hyderabad.

Further investigation is underway.

Categories
Telangana
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close