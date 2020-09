Hyderabad: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau has raided the residence of Assistant Commissioner of Police Malkajgiri in Rachakonda Commissionerate limits.

On a tip of information that the ACP Y Narsgimha Reddy has accumulated assets disproportionate not known to his income, special teams of ACB on Wednesday morning raided the officer and his kin’s residence.

Prior to getting promotion as ACP, the officer had worked as an Inspector in Uppal, Begumpet and other police stations.