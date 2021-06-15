Accenture to buy German firm umlaut to scale engineering services

Bengaluru: Software major Accenture is acquiring umlaut, an engineering consulting and services firm headquartered in Germany, for an undisclosed sum to scale its deep engineering capabilities and help companies use digital technologies, the company said on Tuesday.

The acquisition will add more than 4,200 industry-leading engineers and consultants across 17 countries to Accenture’s Industry X’services, and expand its capabilities across a range of industries, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, energy and utilities, the company said in a statement.

“Covid-19 has accelerated the need for companies to transform these core operations, and umlaut’s leading and highly-specialised engineering services will enhance our ability to meet the accelerating demand and also continue innovating for our clients,” said Julie Sweet, chief executive officer, Accenture.

Umlaut will be next in a series of 22 acquisitions Accenture has made since 2017 to build its ‘Industry X’ capabilities.

‘Industry X’ combines Accenture’s powerful data and digital capabilities with deep engineering expertise to offer clients the broadest suite of services for digitizing their engineering functions, factory floors and plant operations and improving productivity.

“We are excited to bring our unique engineering and consulting culture, deep industry know-how and subject matter expertise to Accenture Industry X and jointly create the capabilities and scale to help clients successfully transform,” said Marc Peter Althoff, chief technology officer, umlaut.