Accomplices of Rowdy sheeter Junglee Yousuf arrested for trespassing

Hyderabad: The Humayun Nagar police have arrested four accomplices of notorious rowdy sheeter for allegedly trespassing into a private property.

On October 1, Mohammad Bin Jalal a resident of Kismatpur, Rajender Nagar had filed a complaint with the police alleging Mohammed Zubair, Syed Azam, Fayaz

Khan and Shaik Yousuf have illegally trespassed into the premises of Deccan function hall Asif Nagar Road, Mehdipatnam.

The four persons were abused in filthy language and also threatened with dire consequences stating that Jalal, shall not enter into the Deccan premises.

The persons have ransacked the function hall premises including camera and other items. The trespassers claimed that on the behest of Junglee Yousuf Rowdy Sheeter of Habeeb Nagar, they had entered the property.

On receiving the complaint, Humayun Nagar police registered a case under IPC sections 448, 427, 504, 506 and arrested the accused persons.