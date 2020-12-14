Accused in Kerala solar scam now involved in fake recruitments

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 14 : If Saritha Nair was the centre of media attention, which even saw the then Oommen Chandy government’s image nose dive due to her involvement in the infamous solar scam, things appear to be no different now. An alleged scam involving her has surfaced after complaints about how candidates were cheated after being promised jobs in state run agencies.

Youth Congress president Shafi Parambil said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should come clean on what’s happening in various departments where money was taken by people. The police has now registered a case against Nair, whose name was used by Vijayan and his party during the 2016 assembly election.

“It is surprising to see the way Vijayan’s police has started to register cases against the Congress-led UDF leaders based on her statement. He should now order a probe into the alleged recruitments done in various departments. The government has cheated innocent people who have written PSC tests and are waiting to join government jobs. Vijayan should come clean on it,” said Parambil.

The recruitment scandal surfaced last month after a victim voiced a complaint about how he was cheated by a local Left party leader, and was given an appointment letter which later turned out to be fake.

He was offered a job in the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (the sole wholesaler of liquor and beer). This sort of fake recruitment is understood to have taken place at the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation too.

The police is yet to take any action against the accused and others even after the case was registered a month ago. There has been no official complaint from either of the two Corporations, whose names were used by the tricksters.

The complainant told the police that he had paid over Rs 10 lakh.

Youth Congress vice president and legislator K.S. Sabarinathan asked the state government to order a probe into the present scam.

In the solar scam Nair along with her then live-in partner had cheated numerous people who invested money for getting solar panels.

Numerous cases were registered against them and Chandy got into trouble after three of his staff members were found to be close to Nair. This issue was used during the 2016 assembly polls, which saw Vijayan riding to power, humbling Chandy.

