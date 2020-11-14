Ace golfer Jeev recalls rendezvous with Augusta Masters, Woods

New Delhi, Nov 14 : While the Augusta Masters is currently on, ace Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh recalled his experience of the revered greens, starting 2007, and said that the first time he drove to the course he had tears in his eyes. In 2009, when he was paired with legendary Tiger Woods for the first two days, they joked and the American provided encouragement.

Singh, winner of six titles on the Asian Tour and two Order of Merit crowns, qualified thrice for the Masters, beginning with 2007.

The Chandigarh-born golfer’s best performance came in 2008, when he finished tied 25th while he missed the cut the next year by a solitary stroke.

Singh, 48, excitedly recalled his pairing with Woods, who had already won the tournament four times by that time, and Stewart Cink for the first two days in the third and final year of his rendezvous with the Augusta Masters in 2009.

“I was nervous on the tee. But I was joking with Tiger and said there are going to be a lot of Indians with us today. He took it really well and when we walked down the first hole, he said: ‘you know what, I see a lot of Indians walking here man’. It was funny, it broke the ice. It was great,” Singh is quoted as saying by asiantour.com

Singh recalled the support Woods extended to him over the two days, particularly when the Indian needed to make birdie on 18 to have a chance of making the cut.

“Tiger said to me: ‘Come on Jeev, get this done’. I hit a fabulous approach into 10 feet and made the putt but I just missed the cut by one, but overall the experience was priceless,” said Singh, also made an eagle on the 13th on the first day and was awarded a beer mug that year.

“I am not a beer drinker but I still have it, it is another wonderful memory. I remember the first year I went to the pro shop and picked up jumpers, wine glasses, whisky glasses, and when I have a drink at home I pour myself a drink in the Masters glass and I cherish it.”

Source: IANS

