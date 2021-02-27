Acer India opens its biggest flagship experience store in Bengaluru

Hyderabad: Acer India on Friday opened its biggest flagship experience store in Koramangala, Bengaluru. In a press statement, Acer said that the store is part of the brand’s retail strategy to allow its customers to experience the entire array of product portfolios with dedicated gaming, lifestyle, and other product segments.

The store also features the extraordinary Predator Thronos gaming cave for the ultimate immersive gaming experience, the statement said.

The store offers a premium retail experience and service to its customers with complete demo zones and a dedicated gaming experience centre.

“The world-class Acer Mall experience centre provides consumers with the option to interact and get a firsthand feel of some of the most advanced PC and lifestyle products ranging from laptops to air-purifiers,” read the statement.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said, “The launch of the Flagship Acer Experience Store is a step towards our long-term commitment to the Indian market where we offer our consumers an opportunity to experience our products and make an informed purchase decision physically.”

“With this, our retail expansion journey will be propelled with an endeavour to bring in the best-in-class products to our customers and grow the Acer community across India through our retail presence,” he said.

Acer is planning to open over 200 stores in India by this year with product experience zones, highly trained staff and multiple ownership schemes like No Cost EMI, long-term warranty and accidental damage protection, along with a range of exciting offers.