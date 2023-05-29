Acer launches new gaming laptop ‘Aspire 5’ in India

New Delhi: Taiwanese electronics company Acer on Monday launched the new ‘Aspire 5’ gaming laptop, powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor in India.

Priced at Rs 70,990, the Aspire 5 gaming laptop is available to buy from online and offline stores.

“With Aspire 5, we have encapsulated high-performance components within a thin and sleek chassis, providing our customers with an optimal gaming experience that can be easily carried anywhere,” Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said in a statement.

The new laptop features a 14-inch display that comes with IPS technology and boasts a 1920 x 1200 resolution, offering a wider viewing angle of up to 170 degrees with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Moreover, the company said that the Aspire 5 gaming laptop comes packed with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, providing gamers with cutting-edge AI features and ray tracing capabilities.

The laptop also features the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies, ensuring fast and dependable wireless connectivity.

With a USB Type-C port that supports full-function capabilities and Thunderbolt 4, transferring large files and connecting to external displays is effortless, the company mentioned.

The Aspire 5 is a high-performance, portable gaming laptop that weighs just 1.57 kg.

In addition, the laptop features advanced performance hybrid architecture with up to two Performance-cores (P-cores) and up to eight Efficient-cores (E-cores), intelligently managed by Intel Thread Director.