Acer launches new gaming laptop with 4K Mini LED panel

New Delhi: PC brand Acer on Monday launched its new gaming laptop ‘Predator Helios 500‘ at a starting price of Rs 3,79,999 in the Indian market.

Predator Helios 500 Configurations

The laptop comes with 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor with up to 5.01 GHz on multiple cores, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, 64 GB of DDR4 3200 MHz memor, 4K Mini LED 120Hz display, 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology and more.

“At Acer, we are constantly working towards elevating their experience and design products that are geared to thrill. We are elated to introduce the new powerful Predator Helios 500 to our Indian gaming community and provide desktop caliber performance with seamless and immersive gaming action,” Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said in a statement.

Display

It features a 17.3-inch display with 4K Mini LED 120 Hz powered by AUO AmLED technology that supports Full-array local dimming for the best color saturation and contrast.

The machine also comes with Predator Pulsar lighting, patented mechanical MagTek Switches, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, and DTS: X ULTRA surround sound system for an exceptionally high-performance and immersive gaming experience.

The Helios 500 includes multiple ports: one HDMI 2.1, one mini-DP1.4, two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4, three USB 3.2 Gen2 ports that support offline charging, and oneRJ45 port. An Intel Killer E3100 Ethernet Controller, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650.

Predator Helios 500 Modes

With four modes to choose from Quiet, Default, Extreme, and Turbo, the custom utility app allows users to monitor the system, overclock, customize RGB preferences, and much more. All this is within a personalized, intuitive interface geared around maximising the system’s potential.

The laptop alo features a custom-engineered technology made from a metal-alloy polymer that sits on top of the CPU and serves to distribute the heat it generates throughout the device.