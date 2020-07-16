‘Acha chalta huN’ – Assam boy sings moments before death

Sikkim: A boy from Assam has left netizens teary-eyed as his soulful song which he sung moments before his death surfaced on Internet.

17-year-old Rishab Dutta was suffering from aplastic anaemia for two years and passed away on July 09. Rishab got recognized for his melodious voice in 2019. He chose to perform ‘Channa Mereya’ from Ranbir Kapoor’s film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, on his bed in front of hospital staff.

Rishab can be seen donning green hospital robes.

He also sang Shaayad phir is Janam me mulaqat ho na ho. . .

Following his demise, Rishab’s videos are doing the rounds on internet and people are finding it difficult to control tears.

Rishab’s videos garnered thousands of likes and shares while netizens posted emotional messages in the comments section.

A 2019 video displaying his talent:

Rishab Dutta was from Kakopothar in Assam’s Tinsukia District. He was undergoing treatment at the Christian Medical College in Vellore initially and later at a private hospital in Bengaluru.