Acquittal of all accused in Babri demolition case surprising: Gehlot

Jaipur, Sep 30 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday termed the decision of the special CBI court to acquit all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case as “surprising”.

In his tweet, Gehlot said, “The decision of the Special Court to acquit all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case is surprising as an earlier Supreme Court verdict held that the demolition was a clear illegality and egregious violation of the rule of law.”

“The Special Court now delivers a verdict which runs counter to the top court’s decision & also goes against the principles enshrined in the constitution. The nation knows how the whole episode was an attempt by BJP-RSS to destroy communal harmony in the country,” he said and tagged #BabriMasjidDemolitionCase in his tweet.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.