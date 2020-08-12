Action against cops after Aligarh incident involving MLA

Published: 12th August 2020
Lucknow, Aug 12 : The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has suspended the station officer of Gonda police station, Anuj Kumar Saini, who was involved in an alleged brawl with BJP MLA Rajkumar Sahyogi.

Superintendent of Police rural Atul Sharma has also been transferred after the incident which took place earlier on Wednesday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the IG zone to probe the incident.

After the incident, about half a dozen BJP MLAs conveyed to the chief minister that they wanted action against the police officer who reportedly misbehaved with Sahyogi.

