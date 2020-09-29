Action initiated against guilty staff in JNU LTC fraud case: RTI activist

New Delhi/Jaipur, Sep 29 : After a fraud of Rs 57 lakh was reported involving the employees of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who had submitted fake LTC bills in the year 2017-18, JNU has initiated disciplinary action for major penalty against 34 employees, who had claimed lakhs of rupees in an unfair manner, Kota-based social worker and RTI activist Sujit Swamy told IANS.

In June, a central expenditure audit team had detected a fraud worth over Rs 57 lakh by JNU employees who claimed fake leave travel concession (LTC) and reimbursement of phone bills in the 2017-18 fiscal.

Following a communication by the office of the Director General of Audit (Central Expenditure), seeking its comment over the fraud, the university initiated a probe into the matter. The bills were found to be fake in the audit report.

After coming to know about the fraud, Swamy had sent an email to the Delhi Police Commissioner, JNU Registrar and Vice Chancellor through his advocate on June 19, urging them to register a case against all the guilty employees and take strict action in the matter.

In August, Swamy sought information under the Right to Information Act, seeking to know what action has been taken against the guilty employees.

In response, Delhi Police said that the complaint was sent to JNU which was asked to take action against the guilty and instructions were also issued to the police to take necessary action.

Swamy was informed by the JNU administration that the entire amount of the false claims will be recovered with 10 per cent annual interest from the day the claims were made, and that the amount could be deposited by the employee in five instalments. So far, the employees have deposited Rs 51,32,523, while Rs 4,02,050 is still pending.

During the 286th meeting of the executive council of the institute held on July 23, the matter was placed before all the members. It was decided that disciplinary action should be taken against the guilty.

The university has started the process of disciplinary action for major penalty by dispatching showcause notices to the accused, said Swamy.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.