Action will be taken against MLA if he campaigns for son: BJP Gujarat chief

Gandhinagar Feb 8 : Gujarat BJP Chief CR Patil on Monday said that if party MLA Madhu Srivastava campaigns for his son, disciplinary action will be taken against him.

After being denied a ticket by the party, the BJP MLA’s son had filed his nomination for the local body elections as an independent.

After being denied a ticket by the BJP, owing to the new set of criteria from the BJP parliamentary board, Deepak Srivastava, the son of Madhu Srivastava, BJP MLA from Waghodia, had filed his nomination for the ward 15th of the Vadodara Civic body elections on the last day of filing nominations.

The BJP MLA had demanded tickets from the saffron party for his son, his daughter and also for his wife but the parliamentary board turned down his request.

When asked about this CR Patil, had earlier said contesting an election was the right anyone could enjoy, so Madhu Srivastava’s son filing nomination as an independent or from any other party was no indiscipline. “His father, our party member has not done any indiscipline by doing this,” Patil earlier said.

But the BJP leader from Waghodia had openly said that he will be obviously campaigning for his son. When asked about that, the BJP Chief said on Monday, “If Madhu Srivastava campaigns for his son, disciplinary action will surely be taken against him.”

