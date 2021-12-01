Active COVID-19 cases constant at 2,149 in AP

Amaravati: Active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh remained constant at 2,149 as the state reported 184 fresh infections, 183 recoveries and one death in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

The cumulative COVID-19 positives in the state has now increased to 20,73,093, a health department bulletin said.

The total recoveries touched 20,56,501 and toll 14,443, it said.

Chittoor district reported 39, Visakhapatnam 28, West Godavari 27, Guntur and Krishna 20 each, East Godavari 14 and Anantapuramu 11 fresh cases.

The remaining six districts added less than seven new cases each, with Kurnool registering zero in 24 hours. Only Krishna district reported one fresh COVID-19 fatality.