Active Covid-19 cases cross 10,000 in AP

Amaravati: The surge of Covid-19 cases continued as Andhra Pradesh added 3,205 afresh on Wednesday, taking the active caseload up to 10,119.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, 281 infected people got cured but no fresh deaths were reported in the state, the latest bulletin said.

The gross Covid-19 positives now stood at 20,87,879.

The total recoveries touched 20,63,255 and deaths 14,505, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases shot up by 2,924 in 24 hours.

Visakhapatnam district registered 695 fresh cases, followed by Chittoor with 607.

East Godavari added 274, Srikakulam 268, Guntur 224, Krishna 217, Vizianagaram 212, SPS Nellore 203, Anantapuramu 160 and Kurnool 123 new infections. Prakasam and West Godavari districts logged 90 each while Kadapa reported 42 new cases in 24 hours.

Chittoor district now topped the state with 2,129 active cases, ahead of Visakhapatnam’s 1,967. Krishna district’s active cases crossed the 1,000 mark while the remaining 10 districts have less than 900 each.