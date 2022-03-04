Active COVID-19 cases drop below 1,500 mark in AP

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 4th March 2022 6:57 pm IST
Anti-Covid pills work against Omicron, antibody drugs less effective
Representative Image

Amaravati: Active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh on Friday fell to 1,341 even as the state added 86 more cases to its overall tally.

According to the latest health bulletin, the total positive cases in the state stood at 23,18,262.

As 288 more people recovered from the infection, the total number of cured went up to 23,02,192.

MS Education Academy

The death toll remained at 14,729 as the state did not report any fresh fatality.

In the 24 hours ending at 9 am on Friday, Guntur district registered 17, West Godavari 15, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam 12 fresh cases each.

The remaining nine districts added less than 10 cases each to their tally.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button