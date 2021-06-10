Active COVID-19 cases in AP falls below one lakh mark

Amaravati: The active coronavirus cases fell below the one lakh mark to 99,057 in Andhra Pradesh as the state reported 8,110 fresh positives, 12,981 recoveries and 67 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Thursday.

The cumulative cases went up to 17,87,883 and recoveries to 16,77,063 so far, the latest bulletin said.

The Covid-19 toll in the state touched 11,763.

The two main hotspots East Godavari and Chittoor districts reported 1,416 and 1,042 fresh cases respectively in 24 hours.

The remaining 11 districts added less than 1,000 new cases each, according to the bulletin.

Kadapa district stopped just seven short of the one- lakh Covid-19 cases mark, adding 508 in a day.

Chittoor saw 11 fresh fatalities, West Godavari nine, Visakhapatnam seven, East Godavari, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram six each, Guntur and Kurnool five each, Anantapuramu and Krishna four each, Kadapa three and SPS Nellore one in 24 hours. Prakasam district did not report any fresh death.