Active Covid cases continue to resurge in Andhra

Amaravati, March 3 : Andhra Pradesh’s active Covid-19 cases touched 826 on Wednesday, fizzling out the short lived excitement of dip in count, below 600-mark, for a few days.

However, the health officials have failed to explain the reason behind the staggering resurge of such cases.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh recorded 135 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to over 8.9 lakh, even as 82 more persons have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 31, followed by Visakhapatnam (23), Krishna (15), Srikakulam (12), Anantapur (11) and Kurnool (10).

Among other places, Guntur (9), East Godavari (8), Kadapa, Nellore and West Godavari (5 each) and Vizianagaram (1).

However, no infections were recorded in Prakasam district while Chittoor has been logging the highest number of cases for some days already.

East Godavari’s tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all the Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 6.34 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the toll to 7,170.

