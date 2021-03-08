Active Covid cases continue to rise in Andhra

Amaravati, March 8 : Continuing the upward trend, Andhra Pradesh’s active Covid-19 cases rose to 1,009 on Monday.

The state logged 74 new Covid infections on Monday, pushing the tally to over 8.9 lakh, even as 61 persons recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 29, followed by Kurnool (13), Krishna (8), Srikakulam (7), East Godavari and Kadapa (5 each), Guntur, Nellore and Visakhapatnam (2 each), and Prakasam (1).

No infections were reported from Anantapur, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts.

East Godavari’s tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 6.25 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.06 per cent.

Meanwhile, two more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the Covid death toll to 7,176.

Powered by 61 more recoveries, total recoveries in the state crossed 8.82 lakh.

With 25,907 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 1.42 crore mark on Monday.

