Active Covid cases cross 1-lakh mark in Karnataka

Bengaluru, April 16 : With a record 14,859 new Covid cases in a day, active cases in Karnataka crossed 1-lakh mark, while 78 deaths occurred across the state in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Friday.

“With 14,859 new cases registered on Thursday, the state’s Covid tally shot up to 11,24,509, including 1,07,315 active cases, while 10,03,985 recovered, with 4,031 discharged during the day,” said the daily bulletin,

As epicentre of the pandemic, Bengaluru reported 9,917 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 5,22,438, including 79,616 active cases, while recoveries rose to 4,37,801, with 2,071 patients discharged in the day.

With 78 patients, including 57 in Bengaluru succumbing to the virus during the day, the state’s death toll rose to 13,190 and the city’s toll to 5,020 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Of the 577 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 189 are in Bengaluru, 81 in Kalaburagi, 43 in Kolar, 31 in Mysuru, 25 in Dharwad, 23 in Bidar and 21 in Tumakur, with the rest in the remaining 24 districts across the state.

Out of 1,33,737 tests conducted during the day across the state, 13,509 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,20,228 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate jumped to 11.11 per cent while case fatality rate was 0.52 per cent across the state on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 57,773, including 26,601 senior citizens above 60 years of age and 30,524 in the 45-59 years age group received the vaccination across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 64,01,727 people, including healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccine drive was launched on January 16 across the state,” added the bulletin.