Active Covid cases cross 19K mark in Karnataka

Bengaluru, March 26 : With 2,566 patients testing Covid positive in a day, active cases in Karnataka crossed the 19,000 mark after 4 months, said the state health bulletin on Friday.

“Active cases shot up to 19,553, with 2,566 new cases registered on Thursday, increasing the state’s Covid tally to 9,81,044, while 9,48,988 recovered, with 1,207 patients discharged after treatment during the day,” said the bulletin.

Bengaluru reported 1,490 fresh cases on Thursday, taking its Covid tally to 4,24,349, including 13,327 active cases, while recoveries rose to 4,06,449, with 632 discharged in the last 24 hours.

With 13 patients succumbing to the infection during the day, including 3 in Bengaluru Urban, 2 each in Bengaluru Rural and Kalaburagi and 1 each in Belagavi, Bidar, Kolar, Mandya and Mysuru, the state’s death toll rose to 12,484 since the pandemic broke in March 2020.

Of the 174 Covid patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 55 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 17 in Kalaburagi and 12 each in Bidar, Mandya and Tumakur, with the rest in the remaining 26 districts across the state.

Out of 1,12,271 tests conducted during the day, 7,583 were through rapid-antigen detection and 1,04,688 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate for the day was 2.28 per cent and case fatality rate 0.5 per cent across the state on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 72,965 people were vaccinated across the state on Friday, including 49,345 senior citizens, 18,510 comorbid, 2,261 healthcare workers and 2,849 frontline warriors.

Cumulatively, 31,76,366 people have received the jab since the vaccine drive was launched across the southern state on January 16.