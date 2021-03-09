Active Covid cases cross 7,000 mark in Karnataka

Bengaluru, March 9 : With 590 new Covid cases in a day, the number of active cases has crossed 7,000-mark in Karnataka after many weeks, said the state health department bulletin on Tuesday.

“With 590 new cases reported on Monday, the state’s Covid tally increased to 9,56,041 till date, including 7,033 active cases, while recoveries rose to 9,36,616, with 366 patients discharged in the last 24 hours,” said the bulletin here.

Of the 6 lives lost to the infection, 4 were in Bengaluru and 1 each Dharwad and Tumakuru districts, taking the state’s death toll to 12,373 since the pandemic broke in the southern state on March 8, 2020.

In Bengaluru, 363 fresh cases were registered on Monday, taking its Covid tally to 4,08,675, including 5,189 active cases, while recoveries increased to 3,98,978, with 170 discharged during the day.

Of the 115 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 49 are in Bengaluru hospitals and 10 in Kalaburagi, while the rest of them are spread in 29 of the remaining districts across the state.

Out of 66,426 tests conducted in the day, 4,647 were through rapid-antigen detection and 64,779 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate for the day was 0.88 per cent and case fatality rate 1.01 per cent across the state on Monday.

Meanwhile, 43,394 people, including 26,385 senior citizens, 9,446 healthcare workers, 4,814 comorbid affected in the 45-59 age group and 2,749 frontline warriors were vaccinated on Tuesday, taking the cumulative beneficiaries to 10,57,677 till date across the state.

Among the beneficiaries were 103-year-old Kameshwari who took the first dose at a private hospital in the city’s southern suburb.

The over century-old woman’s 77-year-old son Prasad Rao also took the jab along with her in the hospital.

“She co-operated well with the staff for the shot and did not show side-effects during and after the 30-minute observation,” said a hospital spokesman./Eom/305 words.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.