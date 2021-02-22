Active Covid cases drop below 600 in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Feb 22 : The number of active Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh dropped below the 600-mark to 590 on Monday.

The state logged 41 new Covid cases on Monday, taking the tally to over 8.89 lakh, even as 71 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.

Chittoor district accounted for the highest number of cases at 10, followed by East Godavari (7), Nellore (6), Srikakulam and West Godavari (4 each), Guntur (3), Kurnool and Visakhapatnam (2 each) and Anantapur, Kadapa and Krishna (1 each).

Prakasam and Vizianagaram districts did not see any new case in the past 24 hours.

East Godavari’s tally has crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 6.47 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, no Covid death occurred in the past 24 hours with the statewide Covid death toll remaining at 7,167.

Powered by 71 more recoveries, total recoveries crossed 8.81 lakh in the southern state.

With 18,257 more tests, total Covid tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh have crossed 1.37 crore.

