Active Covid cases drop below 70k in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Sep 24 : Active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh dropped below 70,000 on Thursday to 69,353, even as 7,855 new positive cases increased the state’s overall tally to 6.54 lakh.

Currently, East Godavari district is battling the highest number of active cases with 11,395 infections, overtaking Prakasam district’s 10,639.

Active cases in all other 11 districts are below the 10,000-mark.

As usual, East Godavari district has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, at 1,095, raising the district’s tally to 91,142.

The district is the epicentre of the pandemic in the southern state.

Among other places, West Godavari district accounted for 992 infections, followed by Prakasam (927), Chittoor (902), Guntur (551), Kadapa (545), Anantapur (497) and Srikakulam (461).

Meanwhile, 52 more patients succumbed to the virus, swelling the statewide toll to 5,558.

However, the positive development of recoveries outnumbering infections continues in Andhra with 8,807 more patients beating the virus. Total recoveries reached 5.79 lakh.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.