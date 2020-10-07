Active Covid cases fall below 50K-mark in Andhra

Amaravati, Oct 7 : Active Covid cases in Andhra Pradesh have fallen below the 50,000 mark to 49,513, even as 5,120 new cases raised the state’s tally to 7.3 lakh on Wednesday.

Currently, East Godavari district is battling the highest number of active cases at 9,051, followed by Chittoor (6,610) and others.

Prakasam district, which used to shoulder the highest number of active cases not so long ago, is currently dealing with 4,611 cases.

On Wednesday, Chittoor and East Godavari logged 807 cases each, the highest, followed by West Godavari (575), Krishna (464), Guntur (433) and Anantapur (424).

In the past 24 hours, 34 patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the statewide death toll to 6,086.

As always, the trend of higher recoveries outnumbering infections continued in the southern state with 6,349 more patients getting discharged from hospitals across the state on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 6.7 lakh.

In all, Andhra Pradesh has tested 62.8 lakh samples for coronavirus until now.

Source: IANS

