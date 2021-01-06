Active Covid cases in Andhra drop below 3K, tally 8.83L

Amaravati, Jan 6 : Active Covid cases in Andhra Pradesh dropped below the 3,000-mark to 2,896 cases, even as 289 more infections were recorded on Wednesday.

The drop in active cases is powered by 428 more recoveries in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 8.73 lakh.

With 289 more cases, the total number of Covid cases in Andhra Pradesh shot up to 8.83 lakh.

On Wednesday, Guntur accounted for the highest number of infections (42), followed by Chittoor and Visakhapatnam (40 each), East Godavari (39), West Godavari (33), Krishna (27), Nellore (16), Anantapur (15), Kadapa (11), Vizianagaram (9), Srikakulam (8), Kurnool (7) and Prakasam (2).

With the addition of new cases, East Godavari continues to be the district which has seen the highest number of infections at more than 1.23 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh’s positivity rate fell to 7.3 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.85 per cent.

Meanwhile, three more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state’s Covid death toll to 7,125.

With 51,207 more tests, the total number of Covid tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh has crossed 1.21 crore.

