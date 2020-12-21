Active Covid cases in Andhra drop below 4K, tally 8.78 lakh

Amaravati, Dec 21 : Active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh dropped below the 4,000-mark to reach 3,992 on Monday, even as 422 recoveries outnumbered 214 new cases.

Chittoor accounted for the highest number of infections in the past 24 hours at 46, followed by Krishna (23), Guntur (21), Visakhapatnam (20), Prakasam (19), East Godavari (18), Anantapur (17), Kadapa (11), Srikakulam (10), Nellore (9), Kurnool and West Godavari (8 each) and Vizianagaram (4).

With the addition of 214 fresh cases, the state’s overall Covid-19 tally has gone up to 8.78 lakh. East Godavari continues to be the district which has seen the highest number of infections at 1.23 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh’s positivity rate fell to 7.78 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 6.20 per cent.

Meanwhile, two more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state’s Covid death toll to 7,078.

With 422 more people getting cured, the total number of recoveries rose to 8.67 lakh, narrowing the gap between total infections and recoveries.

With 40,295 more tests, the total number of Covid tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed 1.13 crore.

