Active Covid cases in Andhra drop below 8,000

Amaravti, Nov 30 : Active Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh dropped below the 8,000 mark to 7,840 on Monday, even as the gap between total number of cases and total recoveries continues to narrow.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 381 cases were recorded.

West Godavari district accounted for the highest number of infections at 74, followed by Krishna (70), East Godavari (45), Guntur (35), Chittoor (31), Kadapa (26), Anantapur (21), Vizianagaram (20), Nellore (19), Kurnool (12), Visakhapatnam (11), Srikakulam (10) and Prakasam (7).

With the new additions, East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of cases at 1.22 lakh.

Meanwhile, four more people succumbed to the virus on Monday, raising the total number of Covid deaths in the state to 6,992. Chittoor district has witnessed the highest number of Covid deaths at 827.

On Monday, 934 more patients recovered from the disease to increase the total number of recoveries to 8.54 lakh.

Of the 8.68 lakh cases, active cases currently stand at 7,840.

Source: IANS

