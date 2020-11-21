Active Covid cases in Andhra Pradesh drop below 15k

Amaravati, Nov 21 : Active Covid cases in Andhra Pradesh have dropped below 15,000 mark to reach 14,770 on Saturday, propelled by the daily rising recoveries than infections.

On Saturday, the state witnessed 1,765 recoveries, increasing the total recoveries to 8.39 lakh.

Meanwhile, 1,160 more patients contracted the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of Covid cases to 8.61 lakh.

Krishna district accounted for the highest number of infections, 189, followed by East Godavari (165), Chittoor (148), Guntur (121), West Godavari (120) and Kadapa (70).

Among other places, Visakhapatnam (67), Prakasam (66), Nellore (60), Anantapur (43), Vizianagaram (42) and Kurnool (23).

With the new additions, East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of cases at 1.21 lakh.

Meanwhile, seven more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s death toll to 6,927. Chittoor continues to be the district with the highest number of Covid deaths at 820.

In the past 24 hours, the state tested 68,307 samples, raising the total number of tests conducted so far to 95.4 lakh.

