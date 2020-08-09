Active Covid cases in K’taka breach 80K mark, tally 1.78 lakh

Bengaluru, Aug 9 : Active coronavirus cases in Karnataka breached the 80,000 mark on Sunday with 5,985 new infections, a health officials said on Sunday.

Total active cases now stands at 80,973. With the new infections, the state’s tally rose to 1.78 lakh, officials added.

Bengaluru Urban continues to be the highest contributor of infections, recording 1,948 cases, slightly lower than the 2,000 plus cases it normally registers everyday.

The city’s tally rose to 74,185, out of which 33,815 are active.

Among other places, Mysuru accounted for 455 cases, followed by Ballari (380), Udupi (282), Belagavi (235), Raichuru (202), Dharwad (196), Kalaburagi (194), Hassan (168) and Davangere (158).

Meanwhile, 107 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the state toll to 3,198.

On a positive note, 4,670 more patients have been discharged, raising the total number of recoveries to 93,908.

Of the 1.78 lakh cases, 80,973 are active and 678 in ICUs.

