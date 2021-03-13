Active Covid cases keep rising in Andhra, touch 1,268

Amaravati, March 13 : The number of active Covid-19 cases continued to rise in Andhra Pradesh, touching 1,268 on Saturday.

The state logged 175 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the state’s tally to over 8.91 lakh, even as 132 persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 40, followed by East Godavari (31), Krishna (24), Visakhapatnam (20), Guntur (15), Kadapa and Prakasam (9 each), Anantapur (7), Srikakulam and Vizianagaram (6 each), Nellore (5) and West Godavari (3).

Kurnool district did not report any fresh case in the past 24 hours.

Chittoor district has been logging the highest number of cases for the past several days.

Likewise, the southern state is seeing a resurgence in the infection rate. East Godavari’s tally has crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 6.15 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.02 per cent.

Powered by 132 more recoveries, total recoveries in the state crossed 8.83 lakh.

With 40,448 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 1.44 crore mark on Saturday.

